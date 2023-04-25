SQL Stock Forecast 2023: SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) Is Weak With A -566.67% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.99 million SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.45 changed hands at $0.03 or 6.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.28M. SQL’s last price was a discount, traded about -433.33% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 48.89% up since then. When we look at SeqLL Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Analysts gave the SeqLL Inc. (SQL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SQL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SeqLL Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

Instantly SQL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 6.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.83%, with the 5-day performance at 6.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) is 9.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.70%. The 2023 estimates are for SeqLL Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.50% of SeqLL Inc. shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.66%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the SeqLL Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 46094.0 SQL shares worth $13399.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 20742.0 shares worth $6029.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.