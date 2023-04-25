SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 7.33 million SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $377.88M. SNDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -280.28% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was -1.41% down since then. When we look at SNDL Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Analysts gave the SNDL Inc. (SNDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SNDL Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.06%, with the 5-day performance at -9.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -7.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNDL’s forecast low is $5.42 with $5.42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -281.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -281.69% for it to hit the projected low.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,091.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.79 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SNDL Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $169.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 931.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,186.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2023 estimates are for SNDL Inc. earnings to increase by 43.00%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 24.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of SNDL Inc. shares while 5.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.81%. There are 5.77% institutions holding the SNDL Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million SNDL shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 1.04 million shares worth $2.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 12.52 million shares estimated at $27.3 million under it, the former controlled 0.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $2.19 million.