SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.84 million SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $11.95 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.47B. SITC’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.6% off its 52-week high of $17.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.42, which suggests the last value was 12.8% up since then. When we look at SITE Centers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SITC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SITE Centers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) trade information

Instantly SITC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.19 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.52%, with the 5-day performance at -1.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is 5.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SITC’s forecast low is $12.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.42% for it to hit the projected low.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SITE Centers Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.94% over the past 6 months, a -3.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $134.47 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that SITE Centers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $134.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $131.06 million and $136.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for SITE Centers Corp. earnings to increase by 45.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.04% per year.

SITC Dividends

SITE Centers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25. The 4.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 4.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.12% of SITE Centers Corp. shares while 95.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.63%. There are 95.01% institutions holding the SITE Centers Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.06% of the shares, roughly 31.52 million SITC shares worth $376.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.73% or 30.82 million shares worth $368.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 9.27 million shares estimated at $110.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million shares worth around $104.3 million.