SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.09M. SHFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -5440.0% off its 52-week high of $30.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 25.45% up since then. When we look at SHF Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.63K.

Analysts gave the SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SHFS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SHF Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) trade information

Instantly SHFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.85%, with the 5-day performance at 15.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) is 12.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHFS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -172.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -172.73% for it to hit the projected low.

SHFS Dividends

SHF Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.82% of SHF Holdings Inc. shares while 14.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.56%. There are 14.68% institutions holding the SHF Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million SHFS shares worth $2.69 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.87% or 1.18 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022.