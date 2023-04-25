SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 7.2 million SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.48 changed hands at -$1.1 or -5.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.86B. S’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.81% off its 52-week high of $36.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.69, which suggests the last value was 27.4% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc. (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended S as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.00 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.81%, with the 5-day performance at -1.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 15.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.35 days.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.93% over the past 6 months, a 34.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc. will rise 19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.56 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $152.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.25 million and $102.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.44% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 14.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of SentinelOne Inc. shares while 63.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.31%. There are 63.56% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $505.49 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.77% or 25.32 million shares worth $369.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. With 7.05 million shares estimated at $180.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 6.07 million shares worth around $88.58 million.