Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.13 changed hands at $0.17 or 18.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $49.64M. SNTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -784.07% off its 52-week high of $9.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was 16.81% up since then. When we look at Senti Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.32K.

Analysts gave the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SNTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Instantly SNTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 18.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.86%, with the 5-day performance at 13.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) is -9.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNTI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -519.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -76.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Senti Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.07% over the past 6 months, a 33.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $470k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Senti Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $500k.

The 2023 estimates are for Senti Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 33.60%.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 22.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.02% of Senti Biosciences Inc. shares while 28.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.70%. There are 28.07% institutions holding the Senti Biosciences Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 4.43 million SNTI shares worth $6.24 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 3.55 million shares worth $5.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.91 million shares estimated at $2.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $3.37 million.