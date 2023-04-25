Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.68 million Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $98.67 changed hands at -$1.27 or -1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.98B. RY’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.07% off its 52-week high of $108.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.63, which suggests the last value was 15.24% up since then. When we look at Royal Bank of Canada’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.39K.

Analysts gave the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Royal Bank of Canada’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Instantly RY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 100.56 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.95%, with the 5-day performance at -1.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is 6.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RY’s forecast low is $103.02 with $104.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Royal Bank of Canada share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.66% over the past 6 months, a -0.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Royal Bank of Canada will fall -9.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.55 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $9.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.42 billion and $9.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 25. The 3.94% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.94% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Royal Bank of Canada shares while 49.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.43%. There are 49.43% institutions holding the Royal Bank of Canada stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.55% of the shares, roughly 77.14 million RY shares worth $7.61 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.99% or 69.43 million shares worth $6.85 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 18.7 million shares estimated at $1.85 billion under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.