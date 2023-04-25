ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.27 changing hands around $0.0 or -1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.23M. RETO’s current price is a discount, trading about -388.89% off its 52-week high of $1.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 165.74K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3096 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.15%, with the 5-day performance at -12.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is -34.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83340.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -332.30%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.84% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares while 0.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 0.65% institutions holding the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million RETO shares worth $89053.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 22427.0 shares worth $9195.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 22427.0 shares estimated at $9307.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.