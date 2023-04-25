Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $70.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.88 changed hands at -$2.74 or -5.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.30B. RMBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.08% off its 52-week high of $51.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.00, which suggests the last value was 56.41% up since then. When we look at Rambus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Rambus Inc. (RMBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RMBS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rambus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) trade information

Instantly RMBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 51.06 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.08%, with the 5-day performance at -7.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is 3.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RMBS’s forecast low is $39.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rambus Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.04% over the past 6 months, a -0.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $122.37 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Rambus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $146 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.5 million and $132.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Rambus Inc. earnings to decrease by -181.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.41% per year.

RMBS Dividends

Rambus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Rambus Inc. shares while 86.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.32%. There are 86.59% institutions holding the Rambus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.29% of the shares, roughly 17.57 million RMBS shares worth $804.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.57% or 12.48 million shares worth $571.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.11 million shares estimated at $371.4 million under it, the former controlled 7.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 3.26 million shares worth around $149.25 million.