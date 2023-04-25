Polished.com Inc.’s (AMEX: POL) Stock Could Appreciate By -122.22%

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changed hands at -$0.04 or -7.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $51.61M. POL’s current price is a discount, trading about -306.67% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 8.89% up since then. When we look at Polished.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 731.24K.

Analysts gave the Polished.com Inc. (POL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended POL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Polished.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5193 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.34%, with the 5-day performance at -4.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL) is -9.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, POL’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Polished.com Inc. will fall -72.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Polished.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $140.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 113.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Polished.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.20%.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.90% of Polished.com Inc. shares while 28.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.30%. There are 28.81% institutions holding the Polished.com Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.10% of the shares, roughly 5.37 million POL shares worth $3.1 million.

Praetorian Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 4.77 million shares worth $2.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $1.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $0.76 million.