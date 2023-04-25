Performance Report And Forecasts For NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.26 changed hands at -$4.44 or -6.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.50B. NEP’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.22% off its 52-week high of $86.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.50, which suggests the last value was 2.97% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.79K.

Analysts gave the NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NEP as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

Instantly NEP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.43 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.44%, with the 5-day performance at -2.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is -2.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NEP’s forecast low is $59.00 with $94.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.44% for it to hit the projected low.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.52% over the past 6 months, a -72.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextEra Energy Partners LP will fall -77.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $364.31 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $421.04 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $281 million and $362 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.30%. The 2023 estimates are for NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings to increase by 217.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.71% per year.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25. The 5.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.25. It is important to note, however, that the 5.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.13% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares while 88.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.69%. There are 88.68% institutions holding the NextEra Energy Partners LP stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million NEP shares worth $492.57 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 6.15 million shares worth $431.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were PGIM Jennison Utility Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 1.71 million shares estimated at $120.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $108.57 million.