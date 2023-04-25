Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.19% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.11 changed hands at -$0.54 or -2.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.65B. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.42% off its 52-week high of $32.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.42, which suggests the last value was 27.75% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.10 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.74%, with the 5-day performance at -7.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -1.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.01% over the past 6 months, a -22.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will rise 258.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.23 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $691.4 million and $1.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 174.60%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 73.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.29%. There are 73.06% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.91% of the shares, roughly 23.02 million BTU shares worth $554.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.01% or 11.6 million shares worth $279.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.74 million shares estimated at $89.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $84.3 million.