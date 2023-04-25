Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.48 million Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $71.46 changed hands at -$1.69 or -2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.86B. OKTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.24% off its 52-week high of $140.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.12, which suggests the last value was 38.26% up since then. When we look at Okta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Okta Inc. (OKTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended OKTA as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Okta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Instantly OKTA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 77.51 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.59%, with the 5-day performance at -8.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is -13.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OKTA’s forecast low is $64.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -67.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Okta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.91% over the past 6 months, a 2,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Okta Inc. will rise 148.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 270.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $510.51 million. 36 analysts are of the opinion that Okta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $527.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $414.94 million and $451.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Okta Inc. earnings to increase by 10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 31 and June 05.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of Okta Inc. shares while 82.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.42%. There are 82.77% institutions holding the Okta Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 14.04 million OKTA shares worth $997.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.30% or 9.71 million shares worth $689.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.38 million shares estimated at $311.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $238.28 million.