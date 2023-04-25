Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.0 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.29M. NAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.18% off its 52-week high of $0.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2598 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.50%, with the 5-day performance at -9.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -2.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.86 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.49% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. earnings to increase by 23.70%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares while 11.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.54%. There are 11.30% institutions holding the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 32.01 million NAK shares worth $7.07 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 11.7 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 18.27 million shares estimated at $4.62 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 11.52 million shares worth around $2.54 million.