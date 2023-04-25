New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 15.14 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $9.15 changed hands at $0.13 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.32B. NYCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.44% off its 52-week high of $11.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.81, which suggests the last value was 36.5% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.59 million.

Analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NYCB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.33 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 6.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NYCB’s forecast low is $9.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.64% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.37% over the past 6 months, a -1.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will fall -28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $524.83 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $743.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $332 million and $359 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 107.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2023 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 5.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.30% per year.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28. The 7.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 7.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 60.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.99%. There are 60.31% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 74.67 million NYCB shares worth $642.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.63% or 65.79 million shares worth $565.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.0 million shares estimated at $180.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million shares worth around $112.35 million.