Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.84 million Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.52 changed hands at $0.64 or 72.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.48M. NCPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -640.13% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 45.39% up since then. When we look at Netcapital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.18K.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Instantly NCPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8899 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 72.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.33%, with the 5-day performance at 47.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) is 44.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14410.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Netcapital Inc. earnings to increase by 42.90%.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 17.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.30% of Netcapital Inc. shares while 24.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.91%. There are 24.67% institutions holding the Netcapital Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 42.74% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million NCPL shares worth $1.88 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.41% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022.