Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.06 or 6.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.26M. MRAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -295.35% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 19.77% up since then. When we look at Marpai Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Instantly MRAI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.82%, with the 5-day performance at -13.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) is -10.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50260.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marpai Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Marpai Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $8.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.22 million and $5.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for Marpai Inc. earnings to increase by 17.60%.

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.16% of Marpai Inc. shares while 1.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.59%. There are 1.63% institutions holding the Marpai Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million MRAI shares worth $0.26 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 41028.0 shares worth $29540.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 71725.0 shares worth around $74594.0.