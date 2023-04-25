MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.24 changed hands at -$0.48 or -17.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.77M. MAIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -330.36% off its 52-week high of $9.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was -20.54% down since then. When we look at MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83900.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.93K.

Analysts gave the MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MAIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) trade information

Instantly MAIA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -40.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -17.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.21%, with the 5-day performance at -40.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) is -36.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAIA’s forecast low is $11.25 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -402.23% for it to hit the projected low.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MAIA Biotechnology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.92% over the past 6 months, a 7.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.70%.

MAIA Dividends

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.06% of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. shares while 2.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.45%. There are 2.71% institutions holding the MAIA Biotechnology Inc. stock share, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million MAIA shares worth $0.88 million.

Centric Wealth Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 40206.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 3660.0 shares estimated at $12846.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.