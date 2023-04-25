Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.84 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.56M. LYT’s current price is a discount, trading about -5502.38% off its 52-week high of $47.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 40.48% up since then. When we look at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.07K.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Instantly LYT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 25.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.59%, with the 5-day performance at 25.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) is 26.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.86% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. shares while 0.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.68%. There are 0.52% institutions holding the Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 65623.0 LYT shares worth $37411.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 53700.0 shares worth $30614.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 40712.0 shares estimated at $38672.0 under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares.