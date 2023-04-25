Let’s Talk About Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.95 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.87B. XM’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.79% off its 52-week high of $22.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.32, which suggests the last value was 48.08% up since then. When we look at Qualtrics International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended XM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.97 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.91%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 1.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XM’s forecast low is $18.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qualtrics International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 69.64% over the past 6 months, a 450.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. will rise 225.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $408.42 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Qualtrics International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $426.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $356.37 million and $377.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Qualtrics International Inc. earnings to increase by 11.30%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 24.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.30% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares while 69.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.79%. There are 69.88% institutions holding the Qualtrics International Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.65% of the shares, roughly 24.99 million XM shares worth $259.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 10.22 million shares worth $106.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $29.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.85 million shares worth around $28.97 million.