Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH)

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.67 changing hands around $1.08 or 6.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.25B. LTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.0% off its 52-week high of $20.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 53.13% up since then. When we look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.49K.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Instantly LTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.80 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 6.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.10%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is 22.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.07 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 94.48% over the past 6 months, a 261.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. will rise 130.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $508.1 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $558.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $392.25 million and $461.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 99.70%.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.72% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares while 84.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.64%. There are 84.97% institutions holding the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 30.16% of the shares, roughly 58.74 million LTH shares worth $702.55 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.11% or 43.07 million shares worth $515.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $33.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $23.82 million.