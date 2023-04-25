Letâ€™s Dive Into The Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.07. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $200.94 changed hands at -$12.04 or -5.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.39B. CDNSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.33% off its 52-week high of $217.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.32, which suggests the last value was 34.15% up since then. When we look at Cadence Design Systems Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Analysts gave the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CDNS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cadence Design Systems Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) trade information

Instantly CDNS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 215.78 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.66% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.08%, with the 5-day performance at -6.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is -1.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $223.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CDNSâ€™s forecast low is $210.00 with $240.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -19.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cadence Design Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 26.90% over the past 6 months, a 16.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cadence Design Systems Inc. will rise 15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.01 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Cadence Design Systems Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $857.52 million and $902.55 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Cadence Design Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.68% per year.

CDNS Dividends

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 24 and July 28.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares while 90.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.96%. There are 90.11% institutions holding the Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.96% of the shares, roughly 32.63 million CDNS shares worth $5.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.84% or 32.32 million shares worth $5.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.18 million shares estimated at $1.34 billion under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.