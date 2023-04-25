Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.65 changed hands at -$0.74 or -5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $824.35M. LMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.0% off its 52-week high of $32.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.08, which suggests the last value was -3.69% down since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Lemonade Inc. (LMND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LMND as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lemonade Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.13.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.84%, with the 5-day performance at -11.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -8.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LMND’s forecast low is $10.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -243.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lemonade Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.14% over the past 6 months, a 6.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lemonade Inc. will rise 6.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.17 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Lemonade Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $90.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.3 million and $50 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 99.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 81.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -48.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Lemonade Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.90% per year.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.34% of Lemonade Inc. shares while 35.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.85%. There are 35.72% institutions holding the Lemonade Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 17.29% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million LMND shares worth $163.93 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 4.89 million shares worth $66.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $42.13 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $29.21 million.