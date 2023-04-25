Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.19M. LPTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -416.67% off its 52-week high of $1.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.85K.

Analysts gave the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3920 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.06%, with the 5-day performance at -7.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 11.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.12 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leap Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.39% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leap Therapeutics Inc. will fall -11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.49% per year.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares while 33.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.45%. There are 33.43% institutions holding the Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 6.73 million LPTX shares worth $3.03 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.37% or 4.0 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $2.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.86% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.75 million.