LAC Stock Forecast 2023: Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Remains Strong With -118.5% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.68 changed hands at -$0.74 or -3.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.13B. LAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.19% off its 52-week high of $33.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.58, which suggests the last value was 10.67% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LAC as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.46 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.85%, with the 5-day performance at -3.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -4.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAC’s forecast low is $26.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lithium Americas Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.17% over the past 6 months, a 168.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lithium Americas Corp. will rise 57.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.30% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Lithium Americas Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $6.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to decrease by -115.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.63% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 34.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.57%. There are 34.63% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million LAC shares worth $131.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 3.28 million shares worth $64.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $24.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $23.72 million.