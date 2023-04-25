Is Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $17.26 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.37B. PAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.3% off its 52-week high of $27.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.40, which suggests the last value was 22.36% up since then. When we look at Pan American Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Analysts gave the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PAAS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pan American Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Instantly PAAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.13 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.63%, with the 5-day performance at -3.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) is -3.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PAAS’s forecast low is $21.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pan American Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.78% over the past 6 months, a 722.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pan American Silver Corp. will fall -60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $357.33 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Pan American Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $497.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $439.89 million and $340.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Pan American Silver Corp. earnings to decrease by -450.60%.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares while 40.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.26%. There are 40.23% institutions holding the Pan American Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.00% of the shares, roughly 21.86 million PAAS shares worth $357.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 7.19 million shares worth $117.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 10.91 million shares estimated at $178.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 8.96 million shares worth around $146.45 million.