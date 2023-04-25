Is Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.92. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $119.20 changed hands at -$5.2 or -4.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $83.77B. CNIâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -8.97% off its 52-week high of $129.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $103.79, which suggests the last value was 12.93% up since then. When we look at Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended CNI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) trade information

Instantly CNI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 124.79 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -4.18% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at -2.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) is 4.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $178.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNIâ€™s forecast low is $154.00 with $210.17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -76.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian National Railway Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 5.66% over the past 6 months, a 0.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian National Railway Company will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.25 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian National Railway Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.26 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 billion and $3.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian National Railway Company earnings to increase by 8.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.20% per year.

CNI Dividends

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 24 and July 28. The 1.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.29. It is important to note, however, that the 1.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.97% of Canadian National Railway Company shares while 74.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.02%. There are 74.52% institutions holding the Canadian National Railway Company stock share, with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.24% of the shares, roughly 54.83 million CNI shares worth $6.52 billion.

TCI Fund Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 36.7 million shares worth $4.36 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 9.14 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million shares worth around $969.62 million.