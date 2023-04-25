Investor Confidence Declines As Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Shares Lose -$0.17

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.44 changed hands at -$0.17 or -1.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.28B. PSLV’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.4% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.16, which suggests the last value was 27.01% up since then. When we look at Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Instantly PSLV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.70 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.49%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) is 5.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 04 and May 08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares while 16.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.48%. There are 16.48% institutions holding the Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.90% of the shares, roughly 9.18 million PSLV shares worth $77.36 million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 8.28 million shares worth $69.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd and Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $6.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.58 million shares worth around $4.88 million.