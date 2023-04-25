ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.59 changed hands at -$0.44 or -3.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.63B. ING’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.92% off its 52-week high of $14.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 35.35% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Analysts gave the ING Groep N.V. (ING) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ING as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ING Groep N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.35 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.45%, with the 5-day performance at -4.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 11.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ING’s forecast low is $12.64 with $19.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.4% for it to hit the projected low.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.69% over the past 6 months, a 66.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.30%. The 2023 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to decrease by -17.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 3.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 4.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.16%. There are 4.16% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 53.47 million ING shares worth $650.69 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.21% or 7.53 million shares worth $91.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Avantis International Equity ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $7.88 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $6.5 million.