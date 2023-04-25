IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.69M. IMV’s current price is a discount, trading about -1354.55% off its 52-week high of $12.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 45.45% up since then. When we look at IMV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.84K.

Analysts gave the IMV Inc. (IMV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.01.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

Instantly IMV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 36.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.99%, with the 5-day performance at 36.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) is 61.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMV’s forecast low is $5.00 with $37.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4157.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -468.18% for it to hit the projected low.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IMV Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.92% over the past 6 months, a -3.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMV Inc. will rise 22.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that IMV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24k and $34k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.90%. The 2023 estimates are for IMV Inc. earnings to increase by 7.70%.

IMV Dividends

IMV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 11 and May 15.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of IMV Inc. shares while 20.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.45%. There are 20.37% institutions holding the IMV Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.47% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million IMV shares worth $2.13 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.77% or 0.44 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Jacob Discovery Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 20727.0 shares estimated at $54491.0 under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 4883.0 shares worth around $12837.0.