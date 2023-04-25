How Will Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.80 changed hands at $0.04 or 4.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.86M. CYTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.0% off its 52-week high of $3.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 16.25% up since then. When we look at Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.57K.

Analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYTH as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Instantly CYTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9899 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 4.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.66%, with the 5-day performance at 13.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) is -13.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13810.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYTH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -525.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -525.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $380k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $400k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $195k and $541k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 18.40%.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.55% of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 13.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.31%. There are 13.23% institutions holding the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million CYTH shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.34 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 71043.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.