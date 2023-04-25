GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.65 million GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $87.79 changed hands at $1.31 or 1.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.23B. GEHC’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.04% off its 52-week high of $86.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.00, which suggests the last value was 39.63% up since then. When we look at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GEHC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 87.83 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 1.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.38%, with the 5-day performance at 6.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) is 15.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.63 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.76 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.70%.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. shares while 56.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.33%. There are 56.30% institutions holding the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.43% of the shares, roughly 6.48 million GEHC shares worth $378.36 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.40% or 6.36 million shares worth $371.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.17 million shares estimated at $9.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.