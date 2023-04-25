FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -10.70% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.05 or -10.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.04M. FOXO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2519.05% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 45.24% up since then. When we look at FOXO Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Instantly FOXO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -45.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -10.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.74%, with the 5-day performance at -45.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) is 16.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for FOXO Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -204.40%.

FOXO Dividends

FOXO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.31% of FOXO Technologies Inc. shares while 21.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.91%. There are 21.67% institutions holding the FOXO Technologies Inc. stock share, with Meteora Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million FOXO shares worth $61752.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.14 million shares worth $52893.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.