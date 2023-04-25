Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.61 million Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.91 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.87B. FOX’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.06% off its 52-week high of $35.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.35, which suggests the last value was 11.9% up since then. When we look at Fox Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Fox Corporation (FOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended FOX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fox Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) trade information

Instantly FOX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.37 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.13%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) is -3.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FOX’s forecast low is $28.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Fox Corporation (FOX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fox Corporation will fall -9.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.84 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Fox Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019 will be $8.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.42 billion and $7.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.50%.

FOX Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 1.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.16% of Fox Corporation shares while 53.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.72%. There are 53.28% institutions holding the Fox Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 16.4 million FOX shares worth $466.59 million.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.96% or 11.79 million shares worth $335.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Century Mid Cap Value Fund. With 8.42 million shares estimated at $239.53 million under it, the former controlled 3.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Mid Cap Value Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 4.31 million shares worth around $122.88 million.