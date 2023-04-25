Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.72 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.08B. FSM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.9% off its 52-week high of $4.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.05, which suggests the last value was 44.89% up since then. When we look at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FSM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.98 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.80%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 5.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSM’s forecast low is $3.71 with $5.24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.91% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will fall -81.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.83%. The 2023 estimates are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. earnings to increase by 66.70%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 09 and May 15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 38.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.62%. There are 38.27% institutions holding the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.38% of the shares, roughly 30.12 million FSM shares worth $112.97 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 8.22 million shares worth $30.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 15.04 million shares estimated at $56.4 million under it, the former controlled 5.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.26% of the shares, roughly 12.35 million shares worth around $46.33 million.