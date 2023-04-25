EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 5.3 million EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.62 changed hands at $0.29 or 21.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.79M. EUDA’s last price was a discount, traded about -548.15% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 35.19% up since then. When we look at EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 960.29K.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

Instantly EUDA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8900 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 21.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.68%, with the 5-day performance at 17.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) is -22.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

EUDA Dividends

EUDA Health Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.74% of EUDA Health Holdings Limited shares while 9.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.65%. There are 9.17% institutions holding the EUDA Health Holdings Limited stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.07% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million EUDA shares worth $1.66 million.

Ayrton Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 0.98 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 2778.0 shares estimated at $8056.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.