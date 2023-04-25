Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.38M. EGIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -761.02% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was -3.39% down since then. When we look at Edgio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.23K.

Analysts gave the Edgio Inc. (EGIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EGIO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Edgio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Instantly EGIO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7199 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.19%, with the 5-day performance at -18.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is -19.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edgio Inc. will fall -600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $108.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Edgio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $102.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.88 million and $57.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Edgio Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 01.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of Edgio Inc. shares while 71.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.23%. There are 71.04% institutions holding the Edgio Inc. stock share, with Granahan Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.63% of the shares, roughly 10.27 million EGIO shares worth $11.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 9.43 million shares worth $10.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $10.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $3.65 million.