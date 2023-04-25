Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.12 changed hands at -$1.63 or -3.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.24B. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.73% off its 52-week high of $48.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.41, which suggests the last value was 28.48% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Analysts gave the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dynatrace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.31 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.36%, with the 5-day performance at -5.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is 5.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DT’s forecast low is $38.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.11% over the past 6 months, a 29.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dynatrace Inc. will rise 29.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $304.94 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $319.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $252.59 million and $267.27 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 130.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.01% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 22.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 99.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.48%. There are 99.86% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 29.16% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $3.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.70% or 22.26 million shares worth $852.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.22 million shares estimated at $238.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million shares worth around $209.05 million.