DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.41 changed hands at -$1.46 or -4.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.08B. DOCN’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.54% off its 52-week high of $53.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.38, which suggests the last value was 25.57% up since then. When we look at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Instantly DOCN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.13 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -4.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.30%, with the 5-day performance at -10.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is -10.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.91% over the past 6 months, a 75.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.11 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $169.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $127.33 million and $133.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.33% per year.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.99% of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares while 60.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.39%. There are 60.30% institutions holding the DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock share, with IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.32% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million DOCN shares worth $188.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 6.15 million shares worth $156.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $48.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $41.08 million.