DHT Holdings Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -56.1% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 3.36 million DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.21. With the company’s per share price at $10.25 changed hands at $0.6 or 6.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.69B. DHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.34% off its 52-week high of $12.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.98, which suggests the last value was 51.41% up since then. When we look at DHT Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DHT as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DHT Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.65 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 6.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is -5.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DHT’s forecast low is $11.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.32% for it to hit the projected low.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DHT Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.95% over the past 6 months, a 293.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DHT Holdings Inc. will rise 340.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 366.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.98 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that DHT Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $102.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.74 million and $54.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 160.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 89.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.70%. The 2023 estimates are for DHT Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 647.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12. The 14.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 14.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.73% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares while 67.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.14%. There are 67.57% institutions holding the DHT Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 24.4 million DHT shares worth $216.65 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.84% or 12.78 million shares worth $113.48 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 6.96 million shares estimated at $61.76 million under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $50.1 million.