Could Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.51M. VBLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1194.12% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2197 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.33%, with the 5-day performance at -23.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 8.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VBLT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2841.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2841.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $200k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196k and $113k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings to increase by 7.60%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.87% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares while 16.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.60%. There are 16.21% institutions holding the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.90% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million VBLT shares worth $71830.0.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.4 million shares worth $67465.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 40323.0 shares estimated at $6742.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2800.0 shares worth around $468.0.