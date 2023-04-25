Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.20 changing hands around $0.27 or 4.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $700.93M. CYH’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.9% off its 52-week high of $9.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 69.68% up since then. When we look at Community Health Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CYH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Community Health Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.23 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 4.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.63%, with the 5-day performance at 23.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 35.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYH’s forecast low is $6.00 with $13.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Community Health Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 202.68% over the past 6 months, a 55.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Community Health Systems Inc. will fall -214.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Community Health Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.11 billion and $2.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Community Health Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -79.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.95% per year.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Community Health Systems Inc. shares while 84.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.30%. There are 84.81% institutions holding the Community Health Systems Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.45% of the shares, roughly 21.12 million CYH shares worth $91.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.63% or 9.07 million shares worth $39.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.29 million shares estimated at $40.11 million under it, the former controlled 6.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $8.57 million.