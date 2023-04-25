Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 5.14 million Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.38 or 48.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $68.23M. CACO’s last price was a discount, traded about -791.45% off its 52-week high of $10.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 37.61% up since then. When we look at Caravelle International Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.64K.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) trade information

Instantly CACO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 48.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.87%, with the 5-day performance at 20.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) is 8.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73430.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

CACO Dividends

Caravelle International Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Caravelle International Group shares while 0.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.43%. There are 0.42% institutions holding the Caravelle International Group stock share, with ATW Spac Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 41718.0 CACO shares worth $52981.0.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 41718.0 shares worth $52981.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.