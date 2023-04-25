Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.13 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $687.73M. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.33% off its 52-week high of $6.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was -1.52% down since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.86%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -30.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canopy Growth Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.30% over the past 6 months, a -1,225.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canopy Growth Corporation will rise 87.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.94 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Canopy Growth Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $75.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $83.83 million and $82.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by -684.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.73% per year.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 25 and May 29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.53% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 14.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.38%. There are 14.21% institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 10.48 million CGC shares worth $24.21 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 8.56 million shares worth $19.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 10.96 million shares estimated at $29.93 million under it, the former controlled 2.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $14.98 million.