Can Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.94 million Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.76. With the company’s per share price at $131.45 changed hands at -$2.31 or -1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.34B. SPOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.02% off its 52-week high of $136.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.29, which suggests the last value was 47.29% up since then. When we look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SPOT as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 136.29 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.50%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPOT’s forecast low is $83.56 with $168.59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spotify Technology S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.82% over the past 6 months, a 18.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spotify Technology S.A. will fall -527.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.42 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Spotify Technology S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.71 billion and $2.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Spotify Technology S.A. earnings to increase by 31.20%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.63% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares while 58.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.33%. There are 58.13% institutions holding the Spotify Technology S.A. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.45% of the shares, roughly 27.94 million SPOT shares worth $2.21 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.02% or 9.7 million shares worth $765.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 9.43 million shares estimated at $748.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $249.75 million.