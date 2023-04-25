Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.86. With the company’s per share price at $3.92 changed hands at $0.18 or 4.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. BTE’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.69% off its 52-week high of $7.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 22.7% up since then. When we look at Baytex Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BTE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baytex Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Instantly BTE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.03 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is 17.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTE’s forecast low is $4.08 with $7.62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baytex Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.73% over the past 6 months, a -46.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baytex Energy Corp. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $398.73 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Baytex Energy Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $399.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $505.38 million and $640.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 139.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Baytex Energy Corp. earnings to decrease by -46.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.20% per year.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares while 17.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.47%. There are 17.26% institutions holding the Baytex Energy Corp. stock share, with National Bank of Canada/FI the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million BTE shares worth $7.56 million.

TOBAM holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 77762.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 7.44 million shares estimated at $40.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $17.54 million.