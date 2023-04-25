Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 25.69 million Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.48 changing hands around $0.6 or 31.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.83M. BXRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2754.84% off its 52-week high of $70.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 49.6% up since then. When we look at Baudax Bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.20K.

Analysts gave the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BXRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baudax Bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.79.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.4699 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 31.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.01%, with the 5-day performance at 4.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 60.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BXRX’s forecast low is $24.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -867.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -867.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baudax Bio Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.76% over the past 6 months, a 100.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baudax Bio Inc. will rise 104.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $422k and $300k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Baudax Bio Inc. earnings to increase by 56.30%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 08.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares while 46.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.04%. There are 46.01% institutions holding the Baudax Bio Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 18802.0 BXRX shares worth $59790.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 3011.0 shares worth $9574.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 36778.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 17792.0 shares worth around $0.1 million.