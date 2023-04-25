Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) : Investors Should Not Dump GOLD Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 11.01 million Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s per share price at $19.07 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.82B. GOLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.49% off its 52-week high of $23.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.97, which suggests the last value was 31.99% up since then. When we look at Barrick Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.01 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 4.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOLD’s forecast low is $17.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Barrick Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.85% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Barrick Gold Corporation will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Barrick Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.85 billion and $2.86 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Barrick Gold Corporation earnings to decrease by -78.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.70% per year.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03. The 2.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares while 63.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.51%. There are 63.11% institutions holding the Barrick Gold Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.66% of the shares, roughly 81.78 million GOLD shares worth $1.4 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 60.87 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 70.71 million shares estimated at $1.21 billion under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 23.65 million shares worth around $355.43 million.