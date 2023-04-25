BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.17 changed hands at -$1.35 or -6.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.61B. BKU’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.07% off its 52-week high of $42.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.03, which suggests the last value was 0.69% up since then. When we look at BankUnited Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the BankUnited Inc. (BKU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BKU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BankUnited Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) trade information

Instantly BKU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.01 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -6.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.63%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) is -10.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKU’s forecast low is $22.00 with $37.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.07% for it to hit the projected low.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BankUnited Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.22% over the past 6 months, a -1.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BankUnited Inc. will rise 12.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $262.64 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that BankUnited Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $257.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $222.94 million and $238.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.50%. The 2023 estimates are for BankUnited Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.64% per year.

BKU Dividends

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 5.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of BankUnited Inc. shares while 105.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.16%. There are 105.16% institutions holding the BankUnited Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.45% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million BKU shares worth $390.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.41% or 9.24 million shares worth $313.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.26 million shares estimated at $186.22 million under it, the former controlled 7.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $79.85 million.