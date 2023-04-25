Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $118.21 changed hands at -$4.41 or -3.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.72B. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.1% off its 52-week high of $160.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.58, which suggests the last value was 37.75% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Analysts gave the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 53 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 38 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.81.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 129.64 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.35%, with the 5-day performance at -9.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -24.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1231.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIDU’s forecast low is $710.12 with $1613.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1264.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -500.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.57% over the past 6 months, a 19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu Inc. will rise 9.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.35 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.95 billion and $4.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.88% per year.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 29.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Baidu Inc. shares while 30.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.40%. There are 30.27% institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.34% of the shares, roughly 9.47 million BIDU shares worth $1.12 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 6.34 million shares worth $746.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 5.44 million shares estimated at $640.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 4.47 million shares worth around $526.28 million.